Two killed as van collides with oil tanker

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed and another three sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a van and an
oil tanker in the limits
of Mughalkhel Police
Station here on Sunday, sources said.
The sources said that the van was carrying passengers when it collided with the oil tanker in the limits of Mughalkhel Police Station. The accident left two people dead on the spot and three others injured.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.
The names of the dead and injured could not be known.
Meanwhile, the driver of a tractor-trolley was killed when the vehicle skidded off the road and overturned due to fog on the Chashma Road. The driver was identified as Misal Khan alias Misri, son of Akbar Khan.
MANSEHRA: The Establishment and Administration Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has notified Tanawal as tehsil of the...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has handed over newly-purchased solid waste management vehicles to Water and...
PESHAWAR: Secretary Energy and Power, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nisar Ahmad Khan on Sunday said that the timely completion...
PESHAWAR: An economist here on Sunday said the country’s economic indicators had fluctuated over the course of time...
SWABI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and member of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Alumni Association ...
MANSEHRA: The business fraternity here onSunday refused to follow the government’s order to close their markets and...
Comments