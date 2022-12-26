Two killed as van collides with oil tanker

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed and another three sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a van and an

oil tanker in the limits

of Mughalkhel Police

Station here on Sunday, sources said.

The sources said that the van was carrying passengers when it collided with the oil tanker in the limits of Mughalkhel Police Station. The accident left two people dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The names of the dead and injured could not be known.

Meanwhile, the driver of a tractor-trolley was killed when the vehicle skidded off the road and overturned due to fog on the Chashma Road. The driver was identified as Misal Khan alias Misri, son of Akbar Khan.