Official for integrated strategy to complete energy projects

PESHAWAR: Secretary Energy and Power, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nisar Ahmad Khan on Sunday said that the timely completion of ongoing energy projects in the province is the first priority but ongoing economic issues in the country were the main obstacle to the completion of energy projects for which an integrated strategy was required.

“The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) is a profitable enterprise of the province that has successfully completed various hydropower projects at a cost of Rs. 9 billion and has brought an income of more than 32 billion rupees to the province so far,” an official communique quoted him as saying. He was speaking at a review meeting on the progress of the ongoing energy projects in the province.

The official said that several projects of PEDO had entered into the final stages of completion.

“The completion of these is expected to generate more than Rs10 billion to the province. The current security situation including closure of letter of credit LCs, increase in taxes on import of machinery for PEDO’s hydropower and solar energy projects is a matter of concern,” he added.

Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan while giving a briefing, said that under the supervision of PEDO, work is currently underway on 42 energy projects of transmission line including hydro, solar power. “PEDO has successfully completed 8 hydropower projects so far, with a total 172 MW of electricity being generated. From which the province is getting an annual income of more than 4 billion rupees,” he added..

Meanwhile, work on 6 projects including 84 MW Matiltan Swat, 69 MW Lawi Chitral, 40.8 MW Koto Dir, 11.8 MW Karora Shangla, 10.5 MW Chapri Charkhel Kuram and 6.5 MW Barando torghar projects are going on rapidly, from which a total of 232.8MW electricity will be generated, which will generate 10 billion per year to the province. There will be an income of more than Rs 10 billion annually expected. Most of these projects are in the final stages of completion.

Similarly, 4,400 mosques, 8,000 schools, 187 primary health units are also working rapidly on the projects of transitioning to solar energy. The completed solar energy projects are saving the province crores of rupees annually in terms of electricity bills.