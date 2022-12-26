Long-term measures urged to fix economy

PESHAWAR: An economist here on Sunday said the country’s economic indicators had fluctuated over the course of time without a clear and sustainable growth trajectory.

In a statement, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Vice-Chancellor and former deputy chairman Planning Commission Dr Nadeem ul Haque said the country had failed to get on the road to development due to economic and political challenges.

He said the focus should be the long-term as short-term quick fixes had not worked. “The only way out of the economic turmoil that Pakistan has been stuck in has to be sustained and accelerated growth,” he said.

“In this context, a political consensus in Pakistan is critical because implementing any new rules of the game in letter and spirit seems highly unlikely without a broad-based political consensus. First and foremost, the prerequisite must be policy consistency for at least the next 15 years. Once there is a political consensus, there should be no off-tracking from the set direction,” he added.

He said the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) had presented its “Charter of Economy”.

Dr Nadeem ul Haque said that through this document, PIDE was looking to bring to the spotlight the real issues that mattered in an attempt to set the fundamentals right.

He said that the charter had been divided into six broad themes that included Governance for the 21st Century, Sludge and Deregulation, Economic Policy Focus, Developing Markets, 3Ts (Trade, Tariff, and Taxation) and Modernization.

He said that the PIDE viewed political uncertainty as the root cause of Pakistan’s economic problems. “It is evident that policy inconsistency is due to rapid governmental changes and overlapping roles. The undefined jurisdiction of the arms of the state further magnifies the policy bottlenecks,” he added.

He said that it was essential to make amends to the political set-up for better system efficiency and smooth economic performance. “The Charter calls for empowered local governments and local police, new rules for the cabinet and parliament as well as electoral reforms.

The suggestions include putting limits on the number of cabinet members, term limits for parliamentarians and direct Senate elections and so on,” he added.

“It is pertinent to note that economic growth is not limited to just traditional economic indicators. Instead, in modern times as has been practiced globally, growth is supported by seemingly minuscule but significantly important areas,” he further noted.

He said that the Charter envisioned a modern bureaucracy with digitization at the centre, monetization of perks and privileges, bidding farewell to colonial examination and lifetime job security, along with independent authorities with the sovereign board of governors instead of centralized bureaucratic control.