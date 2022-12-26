Traders in Hazara oppose closure of markets at 8pm

MANSEHRA: The business fraternity here on

Sunday refused to follow the government’s order to close their markets and shops at 8pm under

the power loadshedding mechanism, saying the government should end inflation in the country instead of issuing such harsh

orders.

“The business community has already been reeling because of the highest-ever inflation in the

country. And if we close our businesses, we can’t

even manage the educational and other expenditures of our families,” Muhammad Hanif Awan, the general secretary of the central trader’s body, told reporters.

Flanked by the office-bearers of the trader’s body, he said that the government had failed to address issues faced by the traders and instead imposed restrictions that they couldn’t meet in such a poor economic situation.

“We have already been paying various sorts of levies imposed by district, tehsil, provincial and federal governments and we could not pay those taxes if our businesses are closed,” Awan added.

Senior vice-president of the traders’ body, Sheikh Kamran said they would resist if the government attempted to forcibly shut their business and commercial markets.

“The businesses and commercial markets usually closed before or at about 8pm in winter but such businesses, which run the entire night, couldn’t be closed,” he added.

Kamran said that the wedding halls almost remain closed in the winter season as locals didn’t hold marriages or other such ceremonies in that season.