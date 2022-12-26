Bomb defused near police station

BANNU: The security forces defused an explosive device planted near the building of a police station in the Janikhel area in the district here on Sunday, sources said.
The sources said that suspected militants had planted a bomb near a police station in the Janikhel area.
The local people after spotting the bomb informed the police and the security forces about it. The security forces rushed to the spot and defused the explosive device.
