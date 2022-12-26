Shields distributed among orphan students

CHITRAL: A high achievers award show was held at a hotel inn which various prizes were distributed among the orphan students studying in different schools of the district.

The Helping Hand for Relief and Development had organized the event, which is sponsoring 200 orphan students under Orphan Support Programme in Chitral town. The High Achiever Award Show was organized for 15 students out of the 200 who performed well in various competitions.

Apart from these, cash prizes and sewing machines were distributed among the women who showed the best performance under the skill development programme.

The speakers paid tribute to the services of Helping Hand and thanked the donors. District Education Officer Mehmood Ghaznavi was the chief guest of the program.

Regional Manager Helping Hand Hafiz Aminullah, District Coordinator Muhammad Shujaul Haq Baig, President Private Education Network Vijayauddin and District Sports Officer Ameer Nawaz were also present on the occasion.

At the end of the program, prizes were distributed among the students who showed high performance. The prizes included bicycles, tablets, sports kits and other prizes.