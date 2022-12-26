Passing-out parade, Parents Day held at Bakhtawar Cadet College

KARACHI: The second passing out parade and the annual function, Parents Day, was held at Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls in district Shaheed Benazirabad.

PPP’s senior leader Faryal Talpur participated in the event as a special guest, while Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mahmood, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah, former law minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, members of Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Sadia Javed and party leader Ali Akbar Jamali were also present.

Faryal Talpur inaugurated the Arts and Science Exhibition as well as the newly-built hostel block. She also distributed

prizes among the position holder students of the

college and appreciated their passion and dedication.

The PPP leader said that Bakhtawar Cadet College was the first educational institution of its kind, adding that after the establishment of Bakhtawar Cadet College, an example was set for others to emulate.

“Considering the success of this college, we have established the second Girls Cadet College in Larkana,” she said, adding that when she came here in 2018, there were only 60 female students at that time but now the institution has flourished in every respect.

She said that Bakhtawar Cadet College is a milestone in realising the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, adding that empowering women was the dream of slain PPP leader.

She said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was actively working to complete the mission of his mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP leader also appreciated the efforts of the principal, administration and teachers of Bakhtawar Cadet College.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah said that all possible resources would be used to provide maximum facilities to Bakhtawar Cadet College.