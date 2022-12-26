Chilly weather compels low-income groups to visit flea markets

Islamabad: The cold wave gripping the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad like other cities across the country has compelled most of the people belonging to the low-income groups to visit flea markets for purchasing warm clothes to keep them cosy and prevent harsh weather effects on health.

However, this year, the price of second-hand clothes, once considered the most sold item at the beginning of the winter season, has become out of reach for buyers due to the prevailing price hike situation. The increasing prices of each and every commodity have burdened the masses, especially those belonging to the lower middle class who are unable to manage their daily household expenditures what to talk about spending money on clothes and other accessories.

For Ali Mehmood, a buyer at a flea market in Rawalpindi who has four children, The second-hand clothes, which we use to buy during every winter season for our children are now being sold at very high prices in flea markets and becoming out of our purchase range. Buying only a few clothes has spoiled my whole month's budget what to talk about the needs of those who are extremely poor, he said.

Talking to APP, he said the clothes in flea markets were once considered as affordable for people even those belonging to the poor class but now the exorbitant rates of clothes in these bazaars have caused a sense of frustration among them.

Aliya Akbar, another buyer who bought some woollies from the pushcart selling second-hand imported clothes said, During the prevailing price hike situation, it is hard to manage to buy clothes for my three children when only one person in the house is earning.

The online shopping websites selling the leftovers and imported clothes are also exploiting the customers by charging extra money, she said. Nasir Khan, a father of four children said, Flea markets providing a variety of imported clothes at economical prices is a great source of protecting the dignity of white-collar strata in a society where wearing a good dress means a lot to get respect from others.