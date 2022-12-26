Fool-proof security in city ordered

Islamabad: To counter position terrorism in the Federal Capital, an urgent meeting was held on Sunday to mark sensitive areas of Islamabad, police said.

The Capital Police Officer, CPO (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chattha on Sunday in the meeting, has directed zonal officers to beef up security in their respective areas to tackle any untoward incident and protect lives and property of the public. He asked the police officers to not overlook the possible security threats and remain vigilant.

He issued these instructions during a meeting which was also attended by SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar, Zonal DPOs, SDPOs and SHOs. Sohail Zafar Chattha directed that extra police force should be deployed to shield the city adding that search and combing operations should be carried out throughout the city. He emphasized that the DPOs should make a comprehensive strategy to combat crime from their respective areas. “Snap checking should be done besides activating the Eagle Squads to catch the criminals and suspects,” he added.

He reiterated to initiate strict action against those involved in aerial firing and one wheeling on roads “No laxity would be tolerated in this regard, he said. CPO further said that a special crackdown should also be launched to arrest the hard core criminals and proclaimed offenders to combat criminal activities and to save the lives and property of the citizens.