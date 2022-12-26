Official for integrated strategy to complete energy projects

PESHAWAR: Secretary Energy and Power, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nisar Ahmad Khan on Sunday said that the timely completion of ongoing energy projects in the province is the first priority but ongoing economic issues in the country were the main obstacle to the completion of energy projects for which an integrated strategy was required.

“The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) is a profitable enterprise of the province that has successfully completed various hydropower projects at a cost of Rs. 9 billion and has brought an income of more than 32 billion rupees to the province so far,” an official communique quoted him as saying. He was speaking at a review meeting on the progress of the ongoing energy projects in the province. The official said that several projects of PEDO had entered into the final stages of completion.

“The completion of these is expected to generate more than Rs10 billion to the province. The current security situation including closure of letter of credit LCs, increase in taxes on import of machinery for PEDO’s hydropower and solar energy projects is a matter of concern,” he added. Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan while giving a briefing, said that under the supervision of PEDO, work is currently underway on 42 energy projects of transmission line including hydro, solar power. “PEDO has successfully completed 8 hydropower projects so far, with a total 172 MW of electricity being generated. From which the province is getting an annual income of more than 4 billion rupees,” he added.