Punjab CM refuses to accept Dareshak’s resignation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi refused to accept resignation of lauded Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak and lauded him being one of the ablest ministers of his cabinet.
Punjab CM remarked that Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak is to him likewise Moonis Elahi and commended his performance.
CM extolled Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak for nicely administering his department as a provincial minister.
Elahi stated that Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak will continue to perform his duties as a provincial minister.
