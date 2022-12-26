Khattak says dissolution of assemblies soon

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Pervez Khattak on Sunday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies would soon be dissolved.

Addressing a gathering here, he said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement led government could not impose its decisions on others.

He said that the Lahore High Court had upheld the rule of law by restoring Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, who he added, would dissolve the assembly after seeking the vote of confidence from the House.

Asking the PTI workers to get ready for the polls, he predicted that the next general election could be held in March or April next year. He claimed that the PTI would get two-thirds majority after winning the next general election and would then take the corrupt elements to task.

He said that skyrocketing inflation had made life miserable for the have-nots and the PDM government had pushed the country towards bankruptcy.

Pervez Khattak said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would also be dissolved, adding that the government was afraid of the growing popularity of the PTI and it was using delaying tactics to avoid holding the election.

He urged the government to give a date for the next election as it was the only way to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.