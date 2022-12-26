PMLQ in power because of PTI: Fawad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that PMLQ won the seats because of PTI.
Talking to media, he said that the negotiations with PMLQ are underway regarding the seat adjustment and stated a ‘strong’ candidate of Q-league would be supported.
Fawad further stated that the PMLQ candidates emerged victorious due to PTI in last general elections adding PMLQ could have never won, had PTI not supported it.
Fawad also said the discussion with PMLQ was not on number of seats adding so far Gujrat and Gujranwala divisions have been discussed.
