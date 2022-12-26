Govt believes in coexistence, interfaith harmony: AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Sunday extended his greetings to the Christian community, saying the government believed in coexistence and interfaith harmony.

Addressing an event organised in connection with the Christmas Day, he said Islam emphasises on brotherhood and religious harmony so that the people of all shades of opinion can live with dignity and honour while observing their own faith and religion.

“Today on the Christmas Day, I assure the Christian community and all other minorities living in Azad Jammu and Kashmir that they will get equal rights here,” he said.

Referring to the persecution of religious minorities in India, the AJK president said that the minorities were being mistreated in India by the RSS-influenced regime that believed in the Hindutva ideology and Hindu Rashtra.

He said that India has unleashed reign of terror in the region. “Due to the Modi government’s extremist policies, the religious minorities in India are going through a painful situation, where they are denied their religious freedoms,” the president said, adding that they cannot even celebrate their religious festivals freely.

He called on the international community to take notice of the atrocities committed by the Indian government on the minorities.

Paying tributes to the Father of Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his birth anniversary, he said that Quaid-i-Azam also advocated for the rights of minorities, adding that the white colour in the Pakistani flag represented the minorities.