Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I request you to please guide me what I should do after my BS Geology. This is a 4-year honors degree. Do you think I should get admission in MS? Also please advise on the future prospects of my subject Geology in Pakistan. (Dilawar Chohan–Gujranwala)

Ans: Dear Mr Chohan, please note that the subject you have chosen is very popular not only in Pakistan but also in foreign countries. You have asked for guidance at the right time. Yes, you should now look for a job and have two or three years’ experience in the relevant field. You can also do some internships in some firms related to geological surveys, geographic statistics and or oil explorations etc. By doing this, you will have hands-on experience/ practical experience which will give you an edge in the market and you will have better chances for a good job.

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, I am looking for different study options for bachelors after FSc Pre-Medical for which I’m expecting A+ grades. I am confused about different options. My parents advised me to email and request for your help and guidance. I have applied for admission for these subjects and have already given entrance tests. 1) Simple Biology, Bioinformatics, Biosciences and Biotechnology in different universities 2) LLB 5-year programme and 3) BS Psychology. My father is asking me to consider the BS English option. However, I’m not sure about the difficulty level, and future scope in terms of career/job opportunities after the BS programme for each of these options. This is why I’m contacting you to kindly help in selecting the right option. (Mutahraa Sadaqat Ali, Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Miss Mutahraa, I hope you understand it requires high merit for entry to medical schools as well as a good score in MDCAT. If you fail to get into a public sector university, you then have a chance to apply to a private medical school depending on your financial layout. If you fail to get to a medical school for any reason and you are still interested to pursue Biological Sciences which of course depends on your interest in this subject, you prioritise this as follows: BS Microbiology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology or Bioinformatics. All other subjects require a chat with you and to understand whether or not you have an aptitude for the subjects that you mentioned ie. Law, Psychology or English. Remember job opportunities come across in every field and may depend on circumstances, qualifications etc; and I cannot comment on the career options on the other programmes that you mentioned as you have studied none of them as you did in Biology.

Q3: Respected Mr Abidi, please guide me as to which field I should choose. I have secured admission at FAST-NU Islamabad in BS Artificial Intelligence. But I'm confused whether I'll get a job in this field in Pakistan or not. Please help me to select the right career. My problem is, will I get a job in this field in Pakistan after completing my undergraduate or not? Or should I join PUCIT Lahore for BS Computer Science? (Ansab Khan, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Ansab, BS Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a relatively new degree being offered at NUFAST and while you may be able to find career opportunities in this growing area; I would be more inclined to recommend you doing a degree in Computer Science and then topping this up with a masters in a specialised area which may be AI, Networking, Information Systems etc. It is important to build a base if computer science is your favourite subject.

Q4: Dear sir, I have passed my MA English Literature & Linguistics from a well reputed university in Pakistan with a CGPA of 3.0. I was thinking it would be a good idea to have your input / views on what I should do further. I mean should I study or get some job experience? (Shamsa Kanwal, Faisalabad)

Ans: Dear Shamsa, based on the subject which you have chosen you have bright chances whether you want to become a teacher etc. On the other hand, there are many types of specialist subject areas and research in linguistics. Many of these will offer you funding/scholarships and grants in foreign countries. It is up to you whether you would like to go for a job immediately or if your financial status allows you; you would like to study further. I wish you success in your career.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).