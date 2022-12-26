Jamie Kenna offers message on loneliness at Christmas

LONDON: Coronation Street actor Jamie Kenna has shared a message to those feeling lonely on Christmas Day. The soap star, who played lovelorn character Phill Whittaker in the long-running ITV show, said the festive period can “really rub salt in the wound” when you are going through hard times.
In a video posted on Instagram, Kenna, who spent his Christmas Day with TV’’s Louie Spence, said: “I love Christmas, Christmas is my favourite time of year.
“I’’ve got two little kids and I can live vicariously through them and the whole Santa Claus thing and all that is just brilliant.
“But also I’’ve had my dark times and I know how that feels and when you’’re in one of those dark spots or if you know people that are in one of those dark spots, Christmas can be horrible.
“It can really rub salt in the wound when you’’re supposed to be feeling festive and full of love and joyous spirit, but actually all you want to do is hide under a duvet.”
