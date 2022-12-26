Tunisia rights group slams ‘inhumane’ move to deport migrants

Tunis: A Tunisian rights group condemned Sunday a “repressive and inhumane” government decision to deport a group of migrants who had been evacuated from a defunct refugee camp.
The 25 men from Egypt, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan had sought asylum in Tunisia after fleeing violence in neighbouring Libya in 2011, but their requests were denied, said Romdhane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights (FTDES).
He said their repatriation would “put their lives at risk”.
The Tunisian cabinet approved on Friday the expulsion “as soon as possible of a group of migrants residing illegally in Tunisia”, the government said in a statement.
Since 2017, the migrants have been living in a youth centre in Marsa, a suburb of the capital Tunis, “hindering its activities” by “categorically refusing to leave”, it added.
The group, aged 30 to 32, moved to the youth centre after being evacuated from the Choucha refugee camp in southern Tunisia, FTDES said in statement Sunday, expressing its “indignation at the repressive and inhumane decision by the government”.
The FTDES “warns against any attempts to forcefully impose a solution on a vulnerable group that has suffered for more than 10 years”, it said.
