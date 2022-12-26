Readers buying fewer books due to usage of cell phones

Islamabad : Readers including writers, intellectuals, authors, poets, students, and others were buying fewer books nowadays due to the emergence and frequent usage of mobile phones which also decreases book reading habits among its lovers.

Talking to APP, a shopkeeper selling the books at a stall in Saddar Rawalpindi said the people were showing less interest in purchasing books from stalls compared to the past. Before the emergence of mobile phones, he had sold almost 400 books on weekends but now readers were buying around 40 books.

Managing Director of the National Book Foundation, Dr Raja Mazhar Hameed said the foundation provides a more conducive and enriched supportive academic environment to the authors either writing for children, school and college going students, or at the university level. Assistant Professor of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Dr Sahib Khan said reading books would give readers massive knowledge to compete in the world and also teach ways of talking and postures.

He said the scholars and intellectuals always considered the books as one of their friends in solitude and a room without books like a body without a soul. He said people belonging to every age were busy with messages, texts, and tweets by using Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and other social networking Apps and it was promptly decreasing the concept of book reading.