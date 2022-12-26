Action against public transport vehicles over route violations

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have decided to take stern action against public service vehicles involved in non-completion of routes, misbehaviour with passengers, and overloading, police said.

He said that strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizens," said Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad. While reviewing the special report submitted by the special squads constituted for checking route completions by the public service vehicles.

The Islamabad police is utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the public service vehicles for overcharging, misbehaving and incompletion of routes. Zonal DSPs were also directed to take stern action against PSV drivers who were found repeatedly involved in the same violations.

He said that such action against violators would be made more effective and the progress of squads would be reviewed on a regular basis.

Following the directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the Chief Traffic Officer said that special squads have already been constituted to check the route violation and Islamabad capital police Helpline “Pucar-15” was 24/7 available to resolve public grievances on a priority basis. Where citizens can lodge their complaints on the helpline round the clock. He further said that the citizens can lodge their complaints regarding non-completion of routes, misbehaviour of PSV’s staff or other traffic-related issues at this helpline. Effective action against such violators will be continued in future as well.