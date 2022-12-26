Development work in I-16 underway

Islamabad : The development work in sector I-16 was underway in full swing to provide modern facilitate to the residents of the area.
Talking to APP, an official of Capital Development Authority (CDA) said the development work will be completed in its stipulated time of six months approximately. He said the work for installation of road lights on major roads would be started shortly after acceptance of the bid and completion of all other codal formalities.
