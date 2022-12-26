Lok Virsa marks Quaid’s Day

Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) celebrated Quaid-i-Azam day in a befitting manner. A series of programs were organised to mark the day at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum, Shakarparian on Sunday.
Lok Virsa Heritage Museum remained a centre of celebrations throughout the day. Special features included a Quaid cake-cutting ceremony, an exhibition of artisans-at-work with master artisans in different specialized craft fields such as ajrak, weaving, traditional doll making, papier mache, truck art, embroidery, folk painting, etc., an exhibition of books by National Library of Pakistan, screening of video documentaries on Quaid-i-Azam, etc.
