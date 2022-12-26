Authorities take steps to check begging

Islamabad : The concerned authorities had taken tremendous solid steps and measures to check the professional begging trend in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

After the completion of the investigation process, during the month of October 2022, a total number of 35 cases were registered against 67 beggars/accused persons and were sent to the concerned Court of competent jurisdiction for trial proceedings, an official in the Ministry of Interior told APP. Due to such measures, he said the rise in begging had witnessed a decline approximately in twin cities and beggars were also encouraged to earn money through various means of labouring and hardworking. The government was trying to mitigate inflation, and poverty and provide equal employment opportunities to people.