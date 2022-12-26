Authorities take steps to check begging

Islamabad : The concerned authorities had taken tremendous solid steps and measures to check the professional begging trend in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
After the completion of the investigation process, during the month of October 2022, a total number of 35 cases were registered against 67 beggars/accused persons and were sent to the concerned Court of competent jurisdiction for trial proceedings, an official in the Ministry of Interior told APP. Due to such measures, he said the rise in begging had witnessed a decline approximately in twin cities and beggars were also encouraged to earn money through various means of labouring and hardworking. The government was trying to mitigate inflation, and poverty and provide equal employment opportunities to people.
Islamabad : The cold wave gripping the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad like other cities across the country...
Islamabad : Readers including writers, intellectuals, authors, poets, students, and others were buying fewer books...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have decided to take stern action against public service vehicles involved in...
Islamabad : The development work in sector I-16 was underway in full swing to provide modern facilitate to the...
Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage celebrated Quaid-i-Azam day in a befitting...
Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts will stage a play featuring the challenges and life of persons with...
Comments