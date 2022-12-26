Climate change may increase rainfall intensity by 50pc in Pakistan

Islamabad : The research studies presented at the recent global climate change conference COP27 also underlined the fact that climate change may have increased Pakistan’s rainfall intensity by as much as 50 per cent.

These studies suggest that Pakistan is a ‘powerful example’ of a ‘loss and damage’ case where extreme rainfall on the heels of a glacier-melting heat wave flooded nearly one-third of the country in the summer of 2022.

The flooding turned Pakistan’s farm fields into miles-wide lakes that stranded communities for weeks. More than 1,700 people died, millions lost their homes and livelihoods, and more than 4 million acres of crops and orchards, as well as livestock, drowned or were damaged. This was followed by a surge in malaria cases as mosquitoes bred in the stagnant water. Pakistan contributes only about one percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change. But greenhouse gases never stay within national borders–emissions anywhere affect the global climate.

The reports also urged to introduction well-defined system for “Loss and damage” payments by the rich countries. It is a term used to describe how climate change is already causing serious and, in many cases, irreversible impacts around the world–particularly in vulnerable communities.

The term loss and damage means the impacts of human-induced climate change affecting people around the world. Damage refers to things that can be repaired, like damaged houses, and losses refer to things that have been lost completely and will not come back– like human lives.”

Pakistan played a leading role in the creation of a “loss and damage finance facility” at COP27–a fund paid by large emitters to assist vulnerable people dealing with loss and damage caused by the climate change.

An official has informed that “The loss and damage can result from climate-induced harm to biodiversity and species; culture, traditions, and heritage; human dignity; ecosystem services or habitat; human life; human mobility; human identity; knowledge and ways of knowing; mental and emotional wellbeing; physical health; productive land; self-determination and influence; sense of place; social fabric; sovereignty; and territory.”

He said “Pakistan has made it clear that the apocalyptic flooding shows the need for reparations because it can be seen as a fundamental question of climate justice. Delayed justice is a death sentence for vulnerable people.”