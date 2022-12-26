Gang busted

Islamabad: The Aabpara police team has arrested two members of a thief gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered valuables and weapons with ammunition from their possession, police said.

The Aabpara police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two members of a thief gang involved in numerous theft activities. The accused were identified as Waqas and Nawaz. Police team also recovered a stolen laptop and weapons with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.