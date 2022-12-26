Gang busted

Islamabad: The Aabpara police team has arrested two members of a thief gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered valuables and weapons with ammunition from their possession, police said.
The Aabpara police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two members of a thief gang involved in numerous theft activities. The accused were identified as Waqas and Nawaz. Police team also recovered a stolen laptop and weapons with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
Islamabad : The cold wave gripping the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad like other cities across the country...
Islamabad : Readers including writers, intellectuals, authors, poets, students, and others were buying fewer books...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have decided to take stern action against public service vehicles involved in...
Islamabad : The development work in sector I-16 was underway in full swing to provide modern facilitate to the...
Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage celebrated Quaid-i-Azam day in a befitting...
Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts will stage a play featuring the challenges and life of persons with...
Comments