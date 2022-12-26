IG praises cops for security on Quaid Day, Christmas

LAHORE : Punjab IG Aamir Zulfiqar congratulated the police and supervisory officers for ensuring foolproof security arrangements for Quaid Day and Christmas programmes across the province.

Police remained on high alert throughout the province on the occasion of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day. Over 3,431 Christmas programmes were organised across the province while 625 programmes were organised in the City for the security of which more than 28 thousand security personnel were deputed on security duty across the province. Likewise, more than 6 thousand personnel and officers were appointed in Lahore.

The IG said round-the-clock monitoring continued from the Central Police Office and the control room established at the district level. He said to improve the traffic arrangements around the churches and places of entertainment, additional traffic wardens were deployed. The patrolling of other forces, including dolphins, Peru, was increased around the sensitive places, while apart from the churches the security was also tight at the recreational spots. Due to which the Christian citizens celebrated their religious festival in a peaceful environment.

Meanwhile, Lahore CCPO lauded the performance of police for ensuring foolproof security arrangements on Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

More than six thousands police officers and officials were deputed on security duty on this occasion. Special contingents of Dolphin Squad and PRU were deployed on churches, parks, Christmas Bazaars and important public places of the City.