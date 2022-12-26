LAHORE : Dr Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair was re-elected as central president of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (Noorani) for next three-year term in the polls held here Sunday.
Prof Dr Javed Awan was elected as senior vice president and Syed Muhammad Safdar Shah Geelani was elected as secretary general in the polls of new central office -bearers held in the meeting of central Majlis Shoora supervised by chairman election committee Syed Aqeel Anjum Qadri, where 200 members from all over the country cast their votes.
