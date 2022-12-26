 
Monday December 26, 2022
Prisoner dies in hospital

By Our Correspondent
December 26, 2022

LAHORE : A prisoner of Camp Jail died in the hospital during treatment on Sunday.

The prisoner identified as Asif Bashir, 38, was imprisoned in Camp Jail in a drug case. Asif was taken to the hospital due to his deteriorating health where he expired. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

