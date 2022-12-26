Vegetable, fruit prices remain high

LAHORE : The prices of majority of seasonal vegetables and fruits remained high this week. Rates of chicken also continue to rise.

The rates of onion were slightly reduced in official rate list, but no reduction was witnessed in the markets as the sellers claimed that onion was not sold at reduced rates. Onion is being imported from Afghanistan and Dubai due to which the rates are not coming down. However, the rates of tomatoes are going down after the local crop arrived in the market. Similarly, the rates of potatoes come down with the fresh arrival of crop from Punjab and KP.

Besides, overcharging on edibles continued. The district administration is not paying attention to check the artificial rates. This week price of chicken was further gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs294-306 per kg, sold at Rs350-370 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs37 per kg, fixed at Rs459 per kg, and sold Rs480-800 per kg. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs35-38 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs30-33 per kg, C-grade at Rs25-28 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs190-203 kg, sold at Rs230-240 per kg, B-grade at Rs170-180 per kg, sold at Rs200-210 per kg, and C-grade at Rs155-165 per kg, sold at sold at Rs170-180 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade further declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, B-grade at Rs65-70 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs55–60 per kg, B&C sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs245-255 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese fixed at Rs292-300 sold at Rs350-400 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai was further gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs345-360 per kg sold upto Rs400 per kg. Cucumber Farm increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs42-44 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg and cucumber local price was not fixed sold at Rs150-180 per kg. Brinjal price fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs60-70 per kg.

Biter gourd was further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

The price of both Spinach farm and local was unchanged at Rs30-32 per kg, and Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs50 and 60 per kg, respectively.

Both Zucchini Farm and long and farm unchanged at Rs40-42 per kg, and Rs30-32 per kg, respectively, both sold at Rs50-70 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs160-200 per kg.

Sweet pumpkin was unchanged at Rs38-40 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Arum was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade further declined by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs200per kg, B-grade reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

Capsicum price reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs40-60 per kg, cabbage gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs35-37 per kg, sold Rs50-60 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, carrot local unchanged at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs30-45 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold Rs60-80 per kg.

Beetroot was sold at Rs200 per kg.

Coriander was sold at Rs20-30 per bundle.

Green beans price was not fixed but sold at Rs300-400 per kg

Mongary was gained by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Radish price was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs25-27 per kg, sold at Rs20-40 per kg.

Pea price was unchanged at Rs75-78 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs55-240 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs100-180 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs280-350 per kg.

The price of Banana Special further gained by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs145-150 per dozen, sold at Rs180 per dozen, A-category also Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs95-100 per dozen, sold at Rs140-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs63-67 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs55-58 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen.

Dates Irani fixed at Rs320-335 per kg, sold at Rs600 to 1000 per kg.

Grape fruit was further increased by Rs2 per piece, fixed at Rs22-24 per piece, sold Rs25-30 per piece.

Grapes Gola fixed at Rs240-250 per kg, not sold, Grapes Tofi gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs270-280 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

Guava was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs67-70 per kg, sold at Rs80-120 per kg.

Pomegranate Kandhari further increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs230-240 per kg, sold at Rs250-400 per kg, pomegranate bedana fixed at Rs510-530 per kg, sold at Rs700-800 per kg pomegranate danedar by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs355-370 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg.

Papaya was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs220-350 per kg. Musami price was gained by Rs7 per dozen fixed at Rs80-120 per dozen, sold at Rs140-180 per dozen.

Fruiter was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs88-125 per dozen, sold at Rs200-300 per dozen. Kinnow was fixed at Rs78-220 per dozen, sold at Rs180-350 per dozen.