Sports Fund worth Rs2bn to be set up

LAHORE : Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi made a big decision for the promotion of sports in the province by stating that the Punjab government has decided to set up a Sports Endowment Fund worth Rs2 billion.

Presiding over a meeting here on Sunday, the chief minister highlighted that sports activities would be promoted in the province with the establishment of Sports Endowment Fund and players would be sent abroad for getting training. He disclosed that international coaches would also be called to Pakistan to impart training to local players, adding sports scholarships would be disbursed to players from the Fund.

The chief minister apprised that players not only of Punjab but of other provinces would also be sent abroad for training in athletics, wrestling, boxing, hockey, football, volleyball, badminton, basketball, tent-pegging and other sports. The chief minister informed that sports arena facility would be provided for players in the province and Sports Endowment Fund would be spent for the welfare of players.

“Our players have immense talent and in order to further polish their talent there is an essential need for providing them training from the international coaches,” he added.

The chief secretary briefed him about the salient features of Sports Endowment Fund. Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Additional Chief Secretary Capt (Retd) Asad Ullah Khan and DGPR Rao Parvez Akhtar attended the meeting.

SYED NOOR: Film director, producer and writer Syed Noor called on the chief minister. Matters pertaining to steps being taken for the revival of film industry were comprehensively discussed.

The CM announced establishing latest ever production studio for the revival of film industry in City and revealed that a latest cinema complex would also be established in the City. He apprised that urgent steps would be taken for the revival of film industry in collaboration with the Iranian institution Farabi and with Turkey. He resolved to revive the film industry with the assistance of Iranian and Turkish film makers as the film industry was revived by establishing separate institutions in Iran and Turkey, adding a similar institution would be set up in Lahore as well.

The chief minister highlighted that young film makers would be imparted training with regard to emerging new trends of production. He vowed to introduce latest courses of Film Technician in Tevta institutions. The CM remarked that Lahore used to be the centre of art, culture and film once and denounced that the former PMLN government ruined art, culture and film like other institutions as well. He resolved that the Punjab government would make Lahore the centre of art, culture and film once again, adding steps would be taken on preferential basis for the revival of Pakistani film industry.

The chief minister informed that Artist Endowment Fund worth Rs1 billion was set up for the welfare of artists, adding financial assistance for the deserving artists was enhanced from Rs5,000 to Rs25,000. The CM vowed to undertake all possible steps to provide quality entertainment to the people, adding that new employment opportunities would be generated with the increase in film production. He highlighted that Punjab is a fertile land with regard to art and culture.

Syed Noor welcomed the positive steps of CM Pervaiz Elahi for the revival of film industry and remarked that the CM loves art and culture.