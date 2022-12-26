445 quacks’ outlets sealed in November

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 445 quackery outlets after its enforcement teams raided 2,200 treatment centres in 34 cities during the last month.

Out of the visited centres, the PHC will continue surveillance of 1,190 treatment centres, whereas 425 quacks’ shops were either shutdown or converted into other businesses. Qualified physicians have started working on 127 centres. The enforcement teams had sealed 63 illegal centres in Lahore, Rawalpindi 60, Faisalabad 34, Multan and Sheikhupura 31 each, while 27 were shuttered in Nankana Sahab.

A spokesperson for the PHC also said that so far the Commission had sealed more than 41,481 quacks' centres. Moreover, more than 34,000 quacks have quit their illegal businesses.