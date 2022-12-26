Governor links progress to rule of law

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, lived on principles and always spoke of the constitution and supremacy of law.

The governor attended a function organised in connection with the Quaid Day and Christmas here at Governor’s House here on Sunday.

The event was attended by a large number of MPAs including PMLN leader Rana Mashhood, a large number of PMLN workers and important personalities from various fields. Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that today is a day of national importance for us. He said that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, lived on principles and always spoke of the constitution and supremacy of law. The governor said that the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam, faith, unity and discipline are the guiding light for us. He said that today is also the birthday of PMLN leader and three-time prime minister of the country Nawaz Sharif. He said that Nawaz Sharif gave the country motorways, hospitals and educational institutions and impregnable defence and promoted projects like CPEC in the country.

The governor said that PMLN always believed in supremacy of law and constitution. He said that the change in the federal government also came in a constitutional manner. He said that the country will progress when there is rule of law and constitution. Balighur Rehman said that he asked the chief minister of Punjab to take a vote of confidence using the constitutional powers and also de-notified the chief minister using the constitutional powers.

The governor said that now the decision is in the court. He added that we will respect the court's decision.

The governor while talking about Christmas said, "Today on the occasion of Christmas, I wish happy Christmas to my Christian brothers and sisters." He said that according to the vision of Quaid-i-Azam, all the minorities living in Pakistan have equal rights. He said that protecting the rights of minorities is our duty and responsibility. He said that the role of minorities in the establishment of Pakistan is commendable. On this occasion, the birthday cake of PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif was also cut.

Earlier, the governor participated as a special guest in the function organised by Al Khidmat Foundation on the occasion of Quaid Day. Senior President of Al Khidmat Foundation Ehsanullah Waqas, Director of Orphan Support Family Support Programme attended the event. Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Lahore Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem was present.

Children studying in institutions run by the charity organisation also participated in the event. Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that Quaid-e-Azam made the impossible task like the creation of Pakistan possible with his tireless efforts and dedication.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam got a separate homeland for Muslims despite immense difficulties and obstacles. The governor said that all kinds of difficulties come in life but one should not lose heart. He said that the indiscriminate services of Al Khidmat Foundation and organisations like them for humanity are commendable. He said that Edhi Foundation has done a great job by establishing the world's largest ambulance service, while other wonderful projects including microfinance of Al-Khidmat Foundation are worthy of emulation. The governor said that these children are our future and our hope. He said that we as a nation have to move forward with positive attitudes. Addressing the ceremony, Senior Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Syed Ehsanullah Waqas said that so far 20 Aghus-ul-Khidmat Homes have been established in Pakistan, in which more than 2,000 children are studying and Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has taken the responsibility of sponsoring more than 20,000 boys and girls under the Kafalat Orphan Programme.

At the end of the ceremony, the birthday cake of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also cut.