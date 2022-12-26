Navy win National Shotgun Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy won the 7th National Shotgun Championship at PN Shooting range here on Sunday.

Navy claimed four gold and two silver medals to take the first position in the absence of Pakistan Army’s team.

In the individual category of Trap event, Navy’s Amin Ullah won gold medal and Sindh’s Usman Sadiq took silver medal while bronze medal went to PAF’s Ghulam Mehdi.

In the team category of the said event, Sindh scored 308 points to win gold, Navy took silver, and PAF grabbed bronze medal.

In the individual category of double trap event, PAF’s Ghulam Mehdi clinched gold medal with the score of 116 points.

Navy’s Amin Ullah scored 107 points to claim silver medal while PAF’s Waqas scored 104 points for bronze medal.

In the team category of the said event, Navy won gold with the score of 298 points and PAF took silver medal with the score of 275 points while Sindh grabbed bronze medal with the score of 173 points.

Navy finished the championship with four gold and two silver medals while Sindh grabbed six medals (one gold, three silver, two bronze) for second position.

PAF also clinched six medals (one gold, one silver, four bronze) to take third position. However, the teams of Punjab and Balochistan could not win any medals.