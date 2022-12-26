Struggling Wolves sign Cunha from Atletico on loan

MADRID: Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha on Sunday agreed a loan deal with rock-bottom English Premier League side Wolves, the Spanish club announced.
The 23-year-old Brazilian moved to Spain from Hertha Berlin in Germany in 2021 for a fee of 26 million euros but struggled to make any significant impact with the Madrid club.
He scored seven goals last season but hasn´t found the net in 17 appearances in the current campaign. “From Atletico Madrid we wish Matheus Cunha the best of success,” said the Spanish club.
