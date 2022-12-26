Omair, Sharjeel guide Sindh to victory in Pakistan Cup

KARACHI: Sindh on Sunday conquered Northern by five wickets in their crucial Pakistan Cup match thanks to some fine batting from the top and middle order here at the UBL Sports Complex.

Sindh rode on fine fifties from Omair Bin Yousuf (99*), Sharjeel Khan (69) and Danish Aziz (50) to achieve the 273-run target in 48 overs after losing five wickets in the process.

Omair smashed eight fours in his 129-ball exquisite knock. Sharjeel smacked ten fours and two sixes in his brisk 58-ball feat and Danish struck five fours and one six in his calculated 55-ball knock. Left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz claimed 2-50.

Earlier, Umair Masood (68) and Umar Akmal (53) guided Northern to 272-8 in the allotted 50 overs. Umair smacked six fours and two sixes in his run-a-ball knock while Akmal smashed eight fours from 65 balls. The duo added 91 for the sixth wicket association.

Anwar Ali got 3-46 while Asif Mehmood (2-35) and Mohammad Hasnain (2-52) also did well with the leather.

Meanwhile in the other fixture here at the SBP Sports Complex, Central Punjab downed Balochistan by 17 runs.

Central Punjab posted 240 all out with Qasim Akram scoring 131 off 108 balls which contained 12 fours and five sixes. Mohammad Faizan chipped in with 53-ball 51, striking five fours and two sixes. Khurram Shehzad, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti and Yasir Shah got two wickets each.

Balochistan, in reply, were restricted to 223-9 with Bismillah Khan scoring 49. Asad Shafiq made 44 and Amad Butt chipped in with 40.

Aamer Yamin was the pick of the bowlers with 3-39 while spinner Usama Mir claimed 2-34.

Here at the NBP Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Sindh by 36 runs. KP posted 265-9 with Sahibzada Farhan scoring 107. Mohammad Haris scored 38. Mohammad Ismail got 3-58 while Faisal Akram claimed 2-65.

In response, Southern Punjab were folded for 229 with Zain Abbas scoring 86 off 105 balls, which featured eight fours. Mohammad Shehzad scored 42-ball 40 which contained four fours and two sixes. Arafat Minhas made 29-ball 34 with two fours.

Arshad Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers with 4-32. Amir Khan and Ihsanullah claimed three and two wickets respectively.