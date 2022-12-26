Aisam finds new partner for Australian Open

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi will have a new partner in Serbian 32-year-old Nikola Cacic for the Australian Open Tennis getting underway from January 16, 2023 in Melbourne.

On the eve of his departure to Australia, the ace tennis star while talking to ‘The News’ here at PTF Complex said that the leading doubles-ranked player Nikola Cacic will be his partner at the Australian Open. “I am leaving for Australia within the next couple of days to compete in the Open. Cacic is a recognised international player. We will form a pair for the Australian Open doubles starting in three weeks' time."

However, before playing in the Open, Aisam plans to figure in the two international events with a different partner. “Possibly I would be seen playing with Enrique during the two warm-up tournaments before the Open. But when the Open comes, I will be partnering with Nikola Cacic or the Open. Since, the Australian Open is one of my favourite events, I hope to make a better impact in the Open."

“When it comes to playing doubles, there is no better partner than Aqeel Khan at the domestic level. He is the best and still going strong.

“There is a need to improve standard of the game. Our youngsters are putting up their best efforts but they don’t have better understanding of the game. Though there are a few talented players but they need to sharpen their skills that are considered the hallmark of international players.”

“We are too old to get involved in the singles. Though he still plays singles in the domestic circuit and continues his dominance here, it would not be easier for Aqeel to bear the brunt of international tennis. So the best option at this point of time is to prepare the backup lot. The youngsters should come up to the challenge and try to improve their game by playing forceful tennis. There is no place for soft tennis as some of the players play here. You need to be at your best level to threaten international players."