Southee looking forward to Pakistan challenge

KARACHI: New Zealand captain Tim Southee on Sunday did not underrate Pakistan despite their 3-0 loss against England at home recently and said that the hosts are a 'good' side in these conditions and the visitors will be looking forward to the challenge.

“Pakistan are a very good side for long especially in these conditions. Yes we are looking forward to the challenge. It’s a new series and Pakistan will be looking to bounce back after tough series against England,” Southee told reporters.

Asked whether the English team has shown the way how to win in these conditions and whether it will be an inspiration for them to click on Pakistan’s soil Southee said England played an incredible style of cricket.

“For us as foreign teams sub-continent is so foreign to us and I think England played an incredible style of cricket and come over here and win three Test matches was very impressive," Southee said.

“England, with their new way they have been playing under McCullum and Stokes since it has been working for them. We will be trying to look for ways which will work for us and hopefully we can put in a performance that works for our side,” said Southee, who will be making his captaincy debut in Test during his side's first Test against Pakistan which will commence here on Monday (today).

Southee said that the boys are looking forward to the series.

“Yes we are very excited to come to a place where none of us have played Test cricket here. We played here as a side in 2003 and the guys are very much looking forward to and we have enjoyed our time so far and we are looking to get underway the series tomorrow,” he said.

Southee also expects his spin duo of Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi to leave an impression in conditions which are expected to suit them.

“Ajaz (Patel) has been around in Test cricket for a while and obviously its tough to force his way especially in the conditions we are playing in New Zealand but he has been a real treat for us when we come to this part of the world, back in the UAE when we were playing against Pakistan last time and he was instrumental in that series," Southee said.

“Last year in India he achieved big and he will be looking forward to get in back to play Test cricket and playing in these conditions in which he has done well.

Its great opportunity for Ish Sodhi to come back in after having not played Test cricket for a while. I am excited to see what he (Ish) is going to bring to the side," Southee said.

Agreeing that spin will play a part in the Test series but he expects also a space and support from the tracks here for the pacemen as well.

“I think when you come to this part of the world you tend to think that spinners will have more of an impact than seam but as England showed that there is still place for the pace bowlers as well, so we will finalise that and we will have to wait."

He said that leading New Zealand in Test cricket is a real honour for him.

"There is always pressure while representing a country but leading New Zealand in test cricket is a real honour for me and I am looking forward to the challenge of what should be an exciting test series over the coming weeks,” he said.