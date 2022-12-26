We will bounce back, promises Babar

KARACHI: Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam on Sunday promised that his men will play 'good cricket' against New Zealand in the two-match Test series which begins here at the National Stadium from Monday (today).

“Yes we could not live up to expectations in the previous series. We lagged behind due to minor mistakes and we will try to fill in that gap and play good cricket,” Babar told a crowded news conference.

Asked following so many happenings, change of guard in the PCB and selection committee and the country's failure in the last four successive Tests is his team in the right frame of mind to win the series against New Zealand, Babar said: “The way things are going on and in the last few days changes have come, I think as a professional you are to face such things". "But our job is to perform and to apply our best. Look, these things are off the ground and our entire focus is on the ground and how to win a match and how to start well this series and how to deliver in all three departments," he said.

Babar said that the pitch for the first Test looks good.

“The pitch is looking good. You can say its like the one (made for the match) against Australia. You know here the behaviour of the pitch changes day by day and the things are different every day. But I think the pitch is looking good, depending a lot on what type of cricket you play and how you dominate and our focus is on that. The wicket definitely supports you little bit but I think as a team you have to play good cricket," he said.

Babar said the final XI will be decided after meeting with interim chief selector Shahid Afridi. “We have not yet finalised the final XI as the chief selector is coming and we will hold discussion with him and then will decide the playing XI," he said.

Asked whether he was consulted by the selectors who have added three more players to the squad Babar said he had been consulted.

“Yes it was discussed with me and we debated on it how we have to carry forward because they have their own mind-set. I gave my input and whatever we thought as the best we did that,” he said.

The interim selection committee late Saturday added Shahnawaz Dahani, Mir Hamza and Sajid Khan to the already announced squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Babar reiterated that their strength against New Zealand will be their batting.

“I think batting is our strength,” Babar said. “In the previous series too our batting was performing but it was in patches. As a Test unit you need to bat long and show patience on the wicket. InshaAllah I hope bowling will also make a comeback. There are some injuries issues to our key bowlers and keeping in view these things I can reiterate that batting is our strength."

Asked whether those players who struggled against England can be replaced with those seniors on the bench Babar said they would decide the final XI after holding meeting with the selectors.

“We will decide with which combination we should go and whatever will be the best for the team will be decided and fielded in the first Test,” he said.

“When you lose, things go against you. As a skipper I apply the best thing on the field and try to execute the plans and fielding are set as per the requirement of the bowlers. If your opponent plays different cricket so you cannot attack them more. If I attack then you will ask why I did not opt for defensive posture. On the field the things look different and you cannot properly analyse them exactly from outside,” Babar said when asked that he is rated as a defensive skipper.

He said that he does not take pressure. “God has brought us here and he will take us onwards. Yes I believe in myself and my teammates. Yes we could not execute things at certain stages. I accept this that we did not play good cricket but the thing is that if you take pressure then it will sink your game further. I believe in myself and my teammates and inshaAllah we will make a comeback. This is a new series and InshaAllah different outcome will come."

Asked whether they made some selection mistakes against England like bringing in Faheem Ashraf Babar said there was no such thing.

“No, we made no mistake and I stick to it. Again I will say when things go against you you think this player should have been there. Yes we learnt a lot when situation comes in our control we lose wickets and we are to focus more. A single mistake in Test cricket changes the match.”

TODAY’S FIXTURE

Pakistan vs New Zealand

10:00 am PST