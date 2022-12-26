PPP, MQM-P united to get local govt elections further delayed: Naeemur Rehman

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has rapidly bene moving towards its logical end.
Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the Karachi chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), said this while addressing a training workshop in Karachi on Sunday.
He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was also fully exposed and the opponents of the JI were afraid of its popularity, due to which they had resorted to political engineering. He was of the view that the multiple delays in the local government elections were part of the political engineering being done due to the JI’s fear.
Referring to what he said a credible survey in Karachi, he said the JI's popularity was reaching new heights and it had become the favourite party to win the local government elections in Karachi.
Rehman alleged that the PPP and MQM-P were both on the same page to get the local government polls delayed for another time. He added that the two parties were afraid of their political future and that was why they were hatching up conspiracies to stay politically relevant. He announced that the JI had decided to contest the elections on its own symbol without entering into any political alliance.
The Sindh High Court has recently set aside life imprisonment of two persons in a rape case stating that the...
Education and training of diabetes educators, nurses, dieticians, pharmacists, people with diabetes and the general...
Police on Sunday arrested a man for attacking traffic police officer and traffic police post for issuing challan on...
The mother of two children allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging herself with a help of a rope at her house...
A couple and their three children suffered burn injuries in an explosion in Baldia Town on Sunday.A fire erupted after...
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khadija S Akhtar and Rabia S Akhtar. Titled...
Comments