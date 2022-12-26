Training important to prevent diabetes and complications, seminar told

Education and training of diabetes educators, nurses, dieticians, pharmacists, people with diabetes and the general public is of the utmost importance for the prevention of diabetes and its complications.

Diabetic Association of Pakistan (DAP) Secretary General Prof Abdul Basit said this as he introduced the theme of World Diabetes Day, ‘Education to Protect Tomorrow’, at the World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre, Karachi.

Prof Basit said that diabetes education is now recognised as a key component of diabetes management, so education and training of diabetes educators, nurses, dieticians, pharmacists, people with diabetes and the general public is of the utmost importance for the prevention of diabetes and its complications.

The first speaker of the scientific session was Prof Peter Schwarz, who talked on the topic of ‘Diabetes Prevention Programme’ (DPP). He said that after about three years, the DPP study shows that people who are at high risk for type-2 diabetes can prevent or delay the disease.

He added that this can be achieved by losing a modest amount of weight through making lifestyle changes, including dietary changes and increased physical activity, by eating less fat and fewer calories, and exercising 150 minutes per week.

“One group of participants in the lifestyle change programme lowered the chances of developing type-2 diabetes by 58 per cent, and the other group who took a safe effective generic medicine metformin lowered their chances of developing type-2 diabetes mellitus by 31 per cent.”

He said that in another study, the DPP Outcomes Study, the participants were kept for 10 and 15 years to see the delay in developing type-2 diabetes after either making lifestyle changes or continuing to take metformin.

The result of the delaying of developing type-2 DM was 34 per cent due to lifestyle changes and 18 per cent due to metformin. There was also improvement in their risk for cardiovascular diseases, he added.

Dr Romaina Iqbal talked on the topic of ‘Modifying Lifestyle of Women with a History of GDM [gestational DM] to Prevent DM’. She said GDM is diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy, and usually disappears after giving birth.

“If you have had GDM, you have a higher risk of getting type-2 DM. If you have had GDM, making healthy choices may also reduce your risk of having it again in future pregnancies or developing type-2 DM in the future.”

She advised eating healthy food high in fibre, and low in fat and calories. “Focus on fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Watch your portion size. Keep active with 30 minutes of moderate activity on most days of the week to lose extra weight.”

She advised against gaining more weight than is ideal. She explained that gaining too much weight too quickly can increase one’s risk of GDM and developing type-2 DM.

The third talk of the scientific session was by Dr Atif Munir, who talked on ‘Type-1 Diabetes in Pakistan — Lost in Translation’. He said that no age group is spared by diabetes.

“Type-1 is usually encountered in the younger age group, and type-2 is known to affect adults. But now type-2 diabetes is on the emergence in children and adolescents.”

He said that this has to be taken seriously because it is a threat for developing complications at an early age. Type-1 diabetes is diagnosed early, and is treated with insulin for life, he added. “Punctuality and regularity should be ensured with diet control. There’s no role of oral drugs.”

The fourth talk was by Prof Schwarz on the topic of ‘Challenges of Hypoglycaemia as a Major Diabetic Complication’. He said that tight glucose control carries a risk of hypoglycaemia.

He explained that hypoglycaemia is a condition in which the level of sugar in the blood drops below the healthy range. “Everyone has different levels of blood sugar at different times.”

But for most, he said, low blood sugar is defined as below 70mg/dl. “Severe hypoglycaemia happens at lower levels, requiring the assistance of someone else in order to correct low blood sugar. It is dangerous.”

He added that some people do not have any symptom or do not notice them. “It is called hypoglycaemia unawareness. The key to prevent events is managing diabetes. Follow the instructions about food and exercise.”

He advised getting blood sugar tests frequently, and keeping their record. “Take all medicines exactly as prescribed. Severe hypoglycaemia can have several serious complications, and a higher risk of heart disease and death in people with type-2 diabetes.

DAP Joint Secretary Prof Asher Fawwad talked on ‘Value Addition of the DAP’. “I have this opportunity to introduce the recent developments at the DAP. We’re soon starting an equipped eye department with extended services, including laser treatment, intravitreal injection and cataract surgeries, for people with diabetes.”

Additionally, he said, they are inaugurating a diabetic foot clinic and pedograph to promote the prevention of diabetic foot. A gestational diabetes clinic set-up is also under way, he added.

“We’re pleased to say that the DAP is heading towards a paper-free environment, and we’re now almost fully computerised from the reception to the doctor’s desk, followed by the diet and education department, and finally to the pharmacy and prescription.”

In the evening, an open session was organised for people with diabetes, and their families. Prof Basit introduced the theme of World Diabetes Day 2022.

Lt Gen (retd) Moin Uddin Haider, HI(M), Sindh’s ex-governor and Pakistan’s former interior minister, who was the chief guest of the event, applauded the DAP’s efforts towards the improvement of diabetes care in the country. He emphasised on the prevention and best management of diabetes to avoid complications.