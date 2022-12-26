Man arrested for attacking traffic police officer

Police on Sunday arrested a man for attacking traffic police officer and traffic police post for issuing challan on Sharae Faisal.
The driver of a high-roof vehicle was driving on Sharae Faisal. The traffic police stopped him and fined him for discolored windows, upon which, the driver, namely Iqbal lost his temper and assaulted the traffic police officer and tore his uniform.
Besides torturing the traffic police officer, the citizen also attacked the traffic police post and broke the windows of the police post by pelting stones. Following the incident, police arrested him and registered a case against him.
