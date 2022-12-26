Couple, three children suffer burn injuries in Baldia Town explosion

A couple and their three children suffered burn injuries in an explosion in Baldia Town on Sunday.

A fire erupted after the explosion at a house in Gulshan-e-Mazdoor in Baldia Town. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders, police and rescue workers reached the property. They put out the blaze and transported the casualties to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital.

Police said the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained. The injured include 30-year-old Yasmin, her husband Abdul Latif, 38, and their three children, including three-year-old Manan Khan, 15-year-old Man Salwa and three-month-old Rubab.