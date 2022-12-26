 
close
Monday December 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival

December 26, 2022

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ from January 6 to January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.

Comments