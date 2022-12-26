Karachi’s Christian community celebrates Christmas with zeal

Karachi’s Christian community on Sunday celebrated Christmas with enthusiasm and religious zeal. They offered Christmas prayers at all the churches across the city. Men, women, youths and children wore new clothes for the occasion. Cakes and gifts were exchanged, while special feasts were arranged at their homes.

The Christian community decorated their homes with Christmas trees, stars and electric lamps. They cut Christmas cakes, and people dressed as Santa Claus distributed gifts among children in Christian localities, including the Essa Nagri, Pahar Ganj, Korangi Crossing and Manzoor Colony areas.

Christian leaders delivered sermon to explain the teachings of Jesus during their prayer ceremonies. Special prayers were also offered for Pakistan’s peace, security, prosperity and development.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman visited St. Patrick’s Cathedral with Archbishop of Karachi Benny Mario Travas. The administrator said Christmas is one of the major festivals in the world, and the Christian community in Pakistan is celebrating it with great enthusiasm.

“Christians are equal members of our community. We should celebrate all festivals together,” he said. Talking to media representatives, Rehman said we should join the festivals of the minority communities to make them feel they are our own people.

“Our Christian brothers have played an important role in the construction and development of Karachi,” he pointed out. He also cut a Christmas cake with the archbishop and other citizens.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, heads of different departments of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Justice Helpline head Nadeem Shaikh, Salim Michael and others were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that all the Christian employees of the KMC were paid their salaries and pensions before Christmas so they could celebrate Christmas well with their families. He said the Christian community’s celebrations are being organised all across the city.

“For the first time Sharea Faisal has been decorated for Christmas, with the aim of reminding the Christian community that they have the freedom to celebrate their festivals according to the rights provided to them under the Constitution of Pakistan.”

Rehman said that people belonging to different religions are living in the city, including a large number of Christians, Hindus and Parsis. He said that our religion also teaches us to respect other religions and give them opportunities to perform their religious rituals according to their own beliefs.

The archbishop thanked the administrator for coming to the cathedral to join in their festivities. He said that for the first time after the creation of Pakistan, they were allowed to decorate Sharea Faisal on the occasion of their most important festival.

Travas said that they have been provided with the best security, because of which the Christian community is celebrating the Christmas festival peacefully. He especially thanked the administrator, the civic administration and the law enforcement agencies.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also extended greetings to the Christian community. He said in a statement that the festival of Christmas teaches religious harmony and mutual brotherhood.

People affected by the current economic conditions should be given an opportunity so that the Christian community could also celebrate the joyous moments of Christmas with enthusiasm, he added.

“All Pakistanis share in the joy of their Christian brothers,” he said, adding that special prayers should be offered for the prosperity and development of the country on the occasion of Christmas.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar said the Christian community has rendered great services to Pakistan and played an important role in the country’s socioeconomic development and education.

“The constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan provides protection to the minorities,” he said as he visited the churches in the PS-104 constituency. He visited some 18 churches in Azam Basti, Akhtar Colony and Manzoor Colony.

He attended the functions of the Christian community and cut cake with them. He also offered Christmas greetings to the Christian community, expressing good wishes for their festival of joy. He was accompanied by the PTI’s Jamal Siddiqui, Mubasher Hasanzai, Zubair Akram Nadeem, Sajan Wilson and others.