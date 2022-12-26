Another shop owner gunned down

Around 48 hours after a man was gunned down at his shop on Jahangir Road, another shop owner was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday in the Gulshan-e-Maymar neighbourhood. Tahir Ayub, 35, was attacked in the Janjal Goth area of Sohrab Goth.

SHO Ameen Qureshi said that taking action on the information received, police mobiles rushed to the spot and took the wounded man to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. He had suffered bullets to the leg and the hand, added the officer.

He said that according to the police investigation, Ayub lived in Saadi Town and owned three spare parts shops in Janjal Goth. He added that the man was driving to work after the Fajr prayers when suspects on two motorbikes tried to stop him near one of his shops.

The SHO said that Ayub tried to speed away but the motorcyclists chased him and opened fire on him before escaping. He said that it seems the incident was one of snatching, adding that the case would also be investigated from other aspects, including enmity.

A man had been gunned down at his shop on Jahangir Road on Thursday night. Police, however, claimed that the incident was not related to a robbery.

Abdul Waheed, 55, was shot dead in the Jamshed Quarters police jurisdiction. The incident took place near Guru Mandir at his shop next to a Hamdard Matab where he sold herbal medicine.

SHO Naveed Somroo said that acting on the information received, police mobiles rushed to the spot, where they found a man lying critically wounded. He said the victim was immediately taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he died during treatment.

The police investigation found that Waheed, a resident of North Nazimabad, was at his shop when a man arrived on the scene and fired at him. The victim suffered a bullet to the abdomen, which became the cause of his death. Police found a spent bullet shell of a 30-bore pistol that was sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for examination. Officials could not confirm that the incident was related to a robbery.