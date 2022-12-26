Too poor to live

I am writing to draw attention to the cost of living crisis in Pakistan, particularly for poor and working-class individuals. Despite the government’s efforts to reduce taxes, the prices of basic necessities such as food, healthcare, and education remain unaffordable for many. The government has to be held accountable for the high cost of living in Pakistan. The poor and working-class citizens of our country deserve to live with dignity and have access to the basic necessities of life.
Raja Fahad Israr Ahmed
Islamabad
The government recently announced certain energy saving measures like early closure of businesses, work from home etc....
When we look at the Pakistan we are living in today, it is hard to understate how far we have drifted from the vision...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Man shot dead on resistance’ . The report is on an incident in Lahore,...
Wasabi is a Japanese horseradish that is used to make a sauce served with Sushi in Japan. It is very popular in Japan...
The State Bank of Pakistan has been issuing periodical reminders that the old design banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100 and...
Recently, TTP militants interned in a counter-terrorism centre in Bannu started a revolt and took control of the...
Comments