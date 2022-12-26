Too poor to live

I am writing to draw attention to the cost of living crisis in Pakistan, particularly for poor and working-class individuals. Despite the government’s efforts to reduce taxes, the prices of basic necessities such as food, healthcare, and education remain unaffordable for many. The government has to be held accountable for the high cost of living in Pakistan. The poor and working-class citizens of our country deserve to live with dignity and have access to the basic necessities of life.

Raja Fahad Israr Ahmed

Islamabad