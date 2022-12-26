Self-made crisis

The government recently announced certain energy saving measures like early closure of businesses, work from home etc. These measures are, in my opinion, mere eyewash. They were tried in the past and failed. The government neither has the will nor competency to undertake crucial reforms. Both the PML-N and the PPP have always avoided critical reforms in the energy sector. In fact, these parties contributed to the energy quagmire by setting up fossil fuel-based power plants combined with a dollar-based payment mechanism.

This has resulted in a huge increase in energy costs for both residential and commercial customers, squeezing families’ finances while making our products less competitive globally. Hydroelectricity is the cheapest source of energy, but this sector went ignored by the PPP and PML-N. Hydroelectric capacity requires several years to build up. As a result, there is no solution to the country’s power woes in the short- and medium term, unfortunately.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi