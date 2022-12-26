This letter refers to the news report ‘Man shot dead on resistance’ (December 22, 2022). The report is on an incident in Lahore, where a man was killed while resisting three men trying to steal his bike.
This incident shows that the crime problem is not limited to Karachi and is spreading across the country. We need a plan on the national level to help combat this crime wave and restore law and order.
Abdul Qadir Gichki
Turbat
I am writing to draw attention to the cost of living crisis in Pakistan, particularly for poor and working-class...
The government recently announced certain energy saving measures like early closure of businesses, work from home etc....
When we look at the Pakistan we are living in today, it is hard to understate how far we have drifted from the vision...
Wasabi is a Japanese horseradish that is used to make a sauce served with Sushi in Japan. It is very popular in Japan...
The State Bank of Pakistan has been issuing periodical reminders that the old design banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100 and...
Recently, TTP militants interned in a counter-terrorism centre in Bannu started a revolt and took control of the...
Comments