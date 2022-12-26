This letter refers to the news report ‘Man shot dead on resistance’ (December 22, 2022). The report is on an incident in Lahore, where a man was killed while resisting three men trying to steal his bike.

This incident shows that the crime problem is not limited to Karachi and is spreading across the country. We need a plan on the national level to help combat this crime wave and restore law and order.

Abdul Qadir Gichki

Turbat