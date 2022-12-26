Radish proposal

Wasabi is a Japanese horseradish that is used to make a sauce served with Sushi in Japan. It is very popular in Japan and has limited production. Therefore, its price remains high and it is imported into Japan to cater to high local demand. The Wasabi plant requires clear mountain stream water, a shaded area, a moderate temperature and high humidity during the summers. It is one of the hardest crops to grow commercially but the rewards are well worth it.

Coincidentally, the areas of northern Pakistan are perfect for Wasabi cultivation and production. If we can cooperate with the Japanese in providing us with the right expertise, Wasabi could become our next cash crop. Given the dire state of our exports and the high rates of poverty in our northern regions, the economic authorities must explore this potential opportunity.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar