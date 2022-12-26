Unnecessary deadline

The State Bank of Pakistan has been issuing periodical reminders that the old design banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100 and 1000 can be exchanged from the SBP Banking Services Corporations up till December 31, 2022. Why must there be a last date for exchange of legally issued banknotes which have been withdrawn?
Many senior citizens sometimes misplace their currency, and they should not be penalized for forgetting to exchange their legally issued bank notes from the SBP. It will be appreciated if the SBP would do away with its policy of issuing last dates of exchange for its withdrawn bank notes.
Khalid Hyder
Rawalpindi
I am writing to draw attention to the cost of living crisis in Pakistan, particularly for poor and working-class...
The government recently announced certain energy saving measures like early closure of businesses, work from home etc....
When we look at the Pakistan we are living in today, it is hard to understate how far we have drifted from the vision...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Man shot dead on resistance’ . The report is on an incident in Lahore,...
Wasabi is a Japanese horseradish that is used to make a sauce served with Sushi in Japan. It is very popular in Japan...
Recently, TTP militants interned in a counter-terrorism centre in Bannu started a revolt and took control of the...
Comments