Unnecessary deadline

The State Bank of Pakistan has been issuing periodical reminders that the old design banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100 and 1000 can be exchanged from the SBP Banking Services Corporations up till December 31, 2022. Why must there be a last date for exchange of legally issued banknotes which have been withdrawn?

Many senior citizens sometimes misplace their currency, and they should not be penalized for forgetting to exchange their legally issued bank notes from the SBP. It will be appreciated if the SBP would do away with its policy of issuing last dates of exchange for its withdrawn bank notes.

Khalid Hyder

Rawalpindi