TTP re-emergence

Recently, TTP militants interned in a counter-terrorism centre in Bannu started a revolt and took control of the centre. The subsequent hostage crisis and military rescue operation resulted in the deaths of five security personnel. The incident reminds one of the dark days when the TTP held sway over large parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to reports, the militants had demanded safe passage to Afghanistan.

The TTP’s violent activities have increased manifolds since the Afghan Taliban took power in Afghanistan. Pakistan has to stop trying to cut a deal and appease these murderers and their supporters. Instead, we must take measured but firm steps against these outlaws to protect the citizens of Pakistan. Talks with the TTP have failed before and are unlikely to produce any positive results now. Furthermore, we have to make it clear to the Afghan Taliban that allowing the TTP to use Afghanistan as a safe haven is in neither their or our best interests. Instead, we should cooperate to eradicate groups spreading violence and instability.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad